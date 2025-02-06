Living In India Shattered My Western Mindset, Rewired Life Perspective, Says European Entrepreneur

New Delhi: A European entrepreneur Nik Huno, who recently moved to India, has shared his experience of living in the country and how it transformed his life, more primarily how it shattered his western mindset. Huno shared that India didn’t just change his perspective but it rewired it.

“I see the world as bigger, richer, and more connected than ever before. It made me rethink how I live and work and what true freedom truly means,” Huno said.

In a long post on X, formerly Twitter, Nik Huno wrote, “Last year, I moved to India. What I experienced shattered my Western mindset.” The entrepreneur shared 10 life-changing lessons he learned in India that reshaped how he see the world.

Time Bends Here

Nik Huno says Indian trains can run 12+ hours late, yet no one panics. “I learned that life doesn't always follow a schedule. Sometimes, the best moments happen when you stop rushing and let time find its own rhythm.”

Scarcity Breeds Genius

Farmers grow crops in deserts. Street vendors haggle like Wall Street traders. Constraints aren't limits.

Work Should Be Sacred

The West treats work like a punishment. In India, even street vendors bring devotion to what they do. You can turn anything into a calling — if you show up with presence, Nik Huno said.

Status Is Invisible

Barefoot monks command more respect than CEOs. Here, wisdom is greater than wealth. It made me question: What am I truly chasing in life?

Chaos is a System

Mumbai's streets look chaotic, yet they move 20 million people daily. I learned that what seems disorganized often has its own rhythm and logic.

Less is More

A street vendor serves tea for 5 cents but owns his time. I realized freedom isn't about having more it's about needing less.

Noise Reveals Truth

India has 780 languages, but a shared purpose unites them. I learned that clarity of purpose transcends all barriers even language.

Nature is sacred

Rivers like the Ganges are respected, not just used. Respect for nature isn’t optional—it’s essential.

You’re Already Rich

In India, people refuse bribes with a fake bill that says “I won’t pay.” It’s a reminder that real value isn’t just about money. The greatest wealth isn’t in your wallet—it’s in your integrity.

The Power Of Community

Tim Huno said, “In India, strangers become family in moments of need. Connection is the foundation of both survival and joy. India didn’t just change my perspective—it rewired it. I see the world as bigger, richer, and more connected than ever before.”

But the biggest shift?