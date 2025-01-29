'Looking into Causes of This Morning's Incident': DIG Vaibhav Krishna on Maha Kumbh Stampede

Prayagraj: Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna said that the police are looking into the causes of the stampede-like situation that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

Vaibhav Krishna said that Amrit Snan is about to begin and police and administration will assist all the akharas in completing their traditional processions.

"Amrit Snan is about to begin... Everything will be carried out traditionally... The police and administration will assist all the Akharas in their traditional processions... The situation is under control. We are looking into the causes of this morning's incident. It happened because of a huge rush of devotees. More than 10 crore devotees are expected to arrive," DIG said.

SSP Kumbh Mela Rajesh Dwivedi said, "There was no stampede. It was just overcrowding due to which some devotees got injured. The situation is completely under control. No kind of rumours must be paid heed to... Amrit Snan will soon begin... All preparations for Amrit Snan have been made... Many ghats have been developed and people are easily taking a dip in those ghats... I don't have numbers on casualties or injuries..." A stampede-like situation arose at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several injuries.

This incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which is also the day of the Second Shahi Snan. Meanwhile, after a brief halt following the incident saints continue to arrive, though in smaller processions, at the Triveni Sangam for the second Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the devotees who lost their loved ones in the stampede-like situation in Maha Kumbh and wished for the speedy recovery of all the injured. "The accident that happened in Prayagraj Mahakumbh is extremely sad.

My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi ji and I am constantly in touch with the state government," PM Modi said on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had already reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, assuring him of full support from the Centre. Notably, 36.1 million devotees have taken the holy dip in Triveni till 10 am on Wednesday, according to the Uttar Pradesh government. Other significant days during the Mahakumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).