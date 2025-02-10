Published 12:05 IST, February 10th 2025
'Low Grades Create Tense Environment': PM Modi Asks Students To Remain Stress-Free During Exams in Pariksha Pe Charcha
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised students to remain stress-free during the exams as low grades cause a tense environment.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Remain Stress-Free during Exams: PM Modi During Pariksha Pe Charcha | Image: ANI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students in New Delhi's Sunder Nursery as part of the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025; PM Modi discussed several things with the students, ranging from meditation techniques, tips to be true leaders to importance of being in stress-free environments.
'Low Grades Create Tense Environment': PM Asks Students To Remain Stress-Free During Exams
