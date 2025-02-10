Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Low Grades Create Tense Environment': PM Modi Asks Students To Remain Stress-Free During Exams in Pariksha Pe Charcha

Published 12:05 IST, February 10th 2025

'Low Grades Create Tense Environment': PM Modi Asks Students To Remain Stress-Free During Exams in Pariksha Pe Charcha

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised students to remain stress-free during the exams as low grades cause a tense environment.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Remain Stress-Free during Exams: PM Modi During Pariksha Pe Charcha | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students in New Delhi's Sunder Nursery as part of the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025; PM Modi discussed several things with the students, ranging from meditation techniques, tips to be true leaders to importance of being in stress-free environments.

'Low Grades Create Tense Environment': PM Asks Students To Remain Stress-Free During Exams

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:34 IST, February 10th 2025

Narendra Modi

Recommended

Ed Sheeran Makes Telugu Debut, Croons Chuttamalle At Bengaluru Concert
Entertainment News
Happy Teddy Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, And Images To Share With Partner
Lifestyle News
Punjab Man Dies of Heart Attack While Travelling to US Via Donkey Route
India News
Trump to Announce 25% Tariffs on Steel & Aluminum Escalating Trade War
World News
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi to Lead Interactive Sessions Today
Education News
Ritika Sajdeh's Post After Rohit Sharma's 32nd ODI Ton Goes Viral
SportFit
'JEALOUS' PAK Fans Play Dirty Tricks Over Cuttack's Floodlight Debacle
SportFit
Maha Kumbh: President Murmu To Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam | LIVE
India News
Video of Lion Standing on Jeep Goes Viral, Netzens Ask Real or Fake?
Viral News
Assam Government Urges Centre to Establish Divyang University in State
Education News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: