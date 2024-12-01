‘Ma’am’s Busy’: The Hour-Long Wait When Najma Heptulla Tried to Reach Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla in her autobiography, In Pursuit of Democracy: Beyond Party Lines has recalled waiting for an hour to speak with then-Congress President Sonia Gandhi, but she never came on the line, while then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee answered immediately.

She recalls that Vajpayee answered her call right away. "He was delighted and proud, not only because it was an honor for India, but also because it was given to an Indian Muslim woman," she wrote.

However, her experience with Sonia Gandhi was very different. When she called, a staff member told her that Sonia was busy. "Even when I mentioned it was an international call from Berlin, they just said, 'Please hold the line.' I waited for a full hour, but Sonia never came to the phone," Heptulla shared. "I was truly disappointed and didn’t speak to her about it after that."