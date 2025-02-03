Union Budget 2025 in association with

  • Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 16 Lakh Devotees Participate in 'Amrit Snan' at Prayagraj, Security Beefed Up | LIVE
LIVE-BLOG

Published 07:09 IST, February 3rd 2025

Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 16 Lakh Devotees Participate in 'Amrit Snan' at Prayagraj, Security Beefed Up | LIVE

Stay tuned to Republic for real-time updates on India news.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Over 16 Lakh Devotees Participate in 'Amrit Snan' at Prayagraj | LIVE | Image: PTI

India News Live: Maha Kumbh: A large number of devotees gathered at Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the River Ganga and offer prayers to Maa Saraswati on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami' in the early hours of Monday. 

As the Delhi elections approach, the Election Commission has directed various authorities, including Observers, District Election Officers, and senior police officials, to ensure free and fair elections by holding special meetings to address law-and-order concerns. These measures are aimed at ensuring smooth electoral processes.

Meanwhile, the Joint Committee's report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is set to be presented in the Lok Sabha on Today, February 3.

 

Foreign Devotees Chant 'hanuman Chalisa' at 'Amrit Snan'
Flower Petals Showered On Devotees During ‘Amrit Snan’
Canada Releases List of Products Covered in Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods

  • Listen to this article
08:04 IST, February 3rd 2025

Foreign Devotees Chant 'hanuman Chalisa' at 'Amrit Snan'

Foreign devotees sing 'Hanuman Chalisa' as they head to Triveni Sangam for the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchami.
 


 

07:45 IST, February 3rd 2025

Flower Petals Showered On Devotees During ‘Amrit Snan’

 Maha kumbh 2025: Flower Petals Showered On Devotees During ‘Amrit Snan’

07:44 IST, February 3rd 2025

Canada Releases List of Products Covered in Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods

Canada's Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc on Sunday released a full list of products that will be covered by the country's retaliatory tariffs on US goods, worth an estimated USD 30 billion. 

07:42 IST, February 3rd 2025

Devotees Gather at Prayagraj for 'Amrit Snan' in Ganga on 'Basant Panchami'

A large number of devotees gathered at Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the River Ganga and offer prayers to Maa Saraswati on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami' in the early hours of Monday. 

07:07 IST, February 3rd 2025

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary observes World Wetlands Day

The Wildlife Range of Pobitora, under the Guwahati Wildlife Division, observed World Wetlands Day on Sunday in collaboration with Aranyak NGO.  

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:04 IST, February 3rd 2025

