Published 06:38 IST, February 12th 2025
Maha Kumbh: Lakhs of Devotees Take Holy Dip on Maghi Purnima, 'No-Vehicle' Zone in Prayagraj Today | LIVE
India News: The Maghi Purnima sacred bath began early Wednesday, with hundreds of thousands of devotees gathering in the Maha Kumbh Mela area amid elaborate traffic, crowd control, and safety measures.
With the Maghi Purnima bath, the month-long Kalpavas also comes to an end, and the approximately 10 lakh Kalpvasis will begin leaving the Maha Kumbh. The administration has requested that all Kalpvasis follow traffic rules and use only authorized parking spaces.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Marseille, southern France, and paid homage to the memory of freedom fighter V. D. Savarkar, who attempted a "courageous escape" from the port city.
He also met the Vance family, including their sons Ewan and Vivek.
08:22 IST, February 12th 2025
Flower Petals Dropped on Devotees from Helicopters for Maghi Purnima
'Pushp varsha' or showering of flower petals being done on devotees and ascetics as they take holy dip in Sangam waters on the auspicious occasion of Maghi Purnima during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.
08:17 IST, February 12th 2025
CBI Arrests Six Delhi Transport Department Officials in Corruption Case
The CBI has arrested six officials of Delhi Transport Department for alleged corruption and bribery in a first major action in the capital after the ruling Aam Admi Party recently lost elections, officials said Wednesday.
The agency had been receiving complaints against widespread corruption in the department, they said.
It was decided to conduct surveillance and verification of complaints before proceeding with the arrest, they said.
07:47 IST, February 12th 2025
Maha Kumbh: Drones Keep Watch as Devotees Gather for Magh Purnima
As the Mahakumbh 2025 enters its final stretch, security measures have been ramped up, especially with the upcoming Magh Purnima on February 14, ensuring all arrangements are in place for smooth celebrations.
To monitor the vast crowds gathering at the Ganga ghats, police are utilizing drones to ensure safety and order. This measure is part of the administration's efforts to provide a secure environment for the millions of devotees attending the event.
Absolutely, the administration is pulling
07:39 IST, February 12th 2025
Millions of Devotees Throng Triveni Sangam to Take Holy Dip
A massive crowd thronged Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip on the occasion of Magh Purnima.
More than 46.25 crore devotees have taken a dip so far.
07:36 IST, February 12th 2025
UP CM Yogi Extends Greetings on Magh Purnima
Chief Minister Adityanath greeted devotees and the residents of the state on the holy bathing festival.
"Heartiest greetings to all the revered saints, religious leaders, Kalpvasis and devotees who have come for the holy bath at the sacred Triveni in Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj. May everyone's life be filled with happiness, prosperity and good fortune by the grace of Lord Shri Hari. May Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna and Maa Saraswati fulfill everyone's wishes," he posted on X.
07:05 IST, February 12th 2025
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Monitors Magh Purnima 'Snan' from Office
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is monitoring the Magh Purnima 'snan' at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj, from his office as lakhs of devotees take a holy dip on the occasion.
06:46 IST, February 12th 2025
Maha Kumbh: Vehicles Prohibited in Prayagraj for Magh Purnima Snan Today
For the Magh Purnima Snan on February 12, 2025, the Prayagraj administration has implemented a 'No Vehicle Zone' to ensure the safety and smooth movement of devotees. The mela area has been designated as a 'no vehicle zone' from 4 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, with only essential and emergency services permitted entry.
Additionally, the entire city of Prayagraj will be under a 'No Vehicle Zone' from 5 p.m. on February 11, continuing until the safe evacuation of devotees on February 12.
06:37 IST, February 12th 2025
PM Modi Meets US VP JD Vance, Wife Usha and Their Kids in Paris
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Vice President J D Vance and his Indian-origin wife along with their two young sons on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit here.
PM Modi posted images of the Tuesday meeting on X, showing the Vance family including their sons Ewan and Vivek with the PM.
The Prime Minister's post read: Had a wonderful meeting with US VP J.D. Vance and his family. We had a great conversation on various subjects.
