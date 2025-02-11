Maha Kumbh Pilgrim From Odisha Dies in Road Accident, 6 Injured

Sonbhadra: A man from Odisha's Rourkela died and six others were injured when a car carrying them from the Maha Kumbh to their home collided with a bus here on Monday, police said. The incident occurred in the afternoon when the car carrying seven pilgrims reached near Phulwar village.

The deceased has been identified as Raktim Pujari (34), said Circle Officer Pradeep Singh Chandel.