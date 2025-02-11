Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 06:34 IST, February 11th 2025

Maha Kumbh Pilgrim From Odisha Dies in Road Accident, 6 Injured

A man from Odisha's Rourkela died and six others were injured when a car carrying them from the Maha Kumbh collided with a bus.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maha Kumbh pilgrim from Odisha dies in road accident, 6 injured | Image: freepik

Sonbhadra: A man from Odisha's Rourkela died and six others were injured when a car carrying them from the Maha Kumbh to their home collided with a bus here on Monday, police said. The incident occurred in the afternoon when the car carrying seven pilgrims reached near Phulwar village.

The deceased has been identified as Raktim Pujari (34), said Circle Officer Pradeep Singh Chandel.

While the body has been sent for post-mortem, the six injured have been taken to the community health centre in Duddhi, the official said, adding one of the injured  Anita Sawai was referred to the district hospital as her condition was critical. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 06:34 IST, February 11th 2025

