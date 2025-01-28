Maha Kumbh Tragedy: 3 People Travelling to Prayagraj Killed in Car-Truck Collision on Bhopal-Sagar Highway

Sagar: Three persons were killed and as many others injured when an SUV they were travelling in to attend the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place on Bhopal-Sagar highway at around 3 am, an official said.

The sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided head-on with a truck. Three occupants of the SUV died on the spot, Rahatgarh police station in-charge Mahesh Singh Thakur said.

Three other persons injured in the accident were undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said.

The SUV occupants, residents of Dhamnod and Dharampuri in MP's Dhar district, were going to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to take a holy dip at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, the official said.

Due to the impact of the collision, the victims got stuck in the SUV. A cutter was used to make way to pull out the victims from the vehicle, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he said.