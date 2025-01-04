Chabi Wale Baba, Who Carries 20-Kg 'Ram Naam ki Chabhi', Has Come For Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: After Chhotu Baba, Harishchandra Vishwakarma Kabira also known as Chabhi wale Baba carries 20 kg of a key along with him was in the spotlight at the Maha Kumbh Mela, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, saying that this is 'Ram Naam ki Chabhi'.

Harishchandra Vishwakarma hails from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh and has come to Prayagraj to attend the Mahakumbh Mela.

"At the age of 16, I decided to fight evils and hatred spread in society and left the house. I have done a lot of padyatras and suffered a lot of difficulties in my life but I moved forward. With the blessings of Lord Ram I am here in Prayagraj. This is the 'Ram Naam ki Chabhi'. Ram is the Mukti daata. I have come here with the chaabi," he said.

Kabira Baba Chabhi wala said that he has a key, through this key he breaks the ego of people and shows them the path of spirituality.

"When I was there in Ayodhya I made the Chabhi at Lata Mangeshkar chowk. The key is the solution of everything. Ek din, Ek ghanta, Ek baat mere saath and your life will be changed," he added.

Earlier, Gangapuri Maharaj who has not taken a bath for 32 years has become the centre of attraction in Maha Kumbh Mela, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Gangapuri Maharaj is also know as Chhotu Baba is from Assam's Kamakhya Peeth.

Prayagraj has been preparing for the Mahakumbh, where millions of devotees gather to take a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati rivers at the Sangam.

Meanwhile, various seers and sages of the Niranjani Akhara, riding on elephants and horses passed through different areas of Prayagraj and reached Sangam Ghat today. The sages were welcomed on the banks of the ghat by senior administration officials with garlands.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar inspected Sangam Ghat to take stock of all the preparations being made and highlighted the various security arrangements being made.

"They (sages) can bathe on the same path and return to the camp. There is complete security here, there are all arrangements and facilities here. All areas are covered by CCTVs and apart from that our foot soldiers will be present on the ground to make sure nothing untoward happens," the DGP said.