Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Final Results Announced for Ahmednagar Constituencies

Ahmednagar Constituency Results Updates: The vote counting for seven key constituencies in Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra, concluded on Saturday, November 23. These constituencies include Akole (ST), Sangamner, Shirdi, Kopargaon, Shrirampur (SC), Nevasa, and Shevgaon.

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra on all 288 seats were held in a single phase on November 20, Wednesday.

Maharashtra Constituency Assembly Election 2024

Ahmednagar Constituency Election Results 2024: Here Are The Updates

Nationalist Congress Party's Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap leads in Ahmednagar.

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins

06:00 AM: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM following tight security.

Akole (ST) Election Results

The results of the election in Akole have been declared. Dr. Kiran Yamaji Lahamate from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has won.

Amit Ashok Bhangare, also from the NCP under the leadership of Sharadchandra Pawar, was another candidate in the race.

Dr. Kiran Yamaji Lahamate of NCP leads in Akole constituency, Amit Ashok Bhangare (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar) trails.

The Akole constituency, located in Ahmednagar district, witnessed a fierce contest between key candidates Dr. Kiran Yamaji Lahamate (NCP) and Amit Ashok Bhangare (NCP (SP)), along with other independent candidates.

In the 2019 election, Dr. Lahamate of the Nationalist Congress Party secured a win by defeating Pichad Vaibhav Madhukarrao of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 57,689 votes.

Key candidates contesting from the Akole (ST) constituency include:

Amit Ashok Bhangare (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar)

Bhiva Rama Ghane (Jai Hind Jai Bharat Rashtriya Party)

Dr. Kiran Yamaji Lahamate (NCP)

Kisan Vishnu Pathave (IND)

Maruti Devram Mengal (IND)

Pathave Pandurang Nanasaheb (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha)

Vilas Dhondiba Ghode (IND)

Sangmner Election Results

In the Sangamner constituency, Amol Dhondiba Khatal from Shiv Sena won the election, securing with margin of 10560 votes.

His opponent, Balasaheb Bhausaheb Thorat from the Indian National Congress, was defeated.

The result has been officially declared with Khatal emerging as the winner by a margin of 10,560 votes.

Shiv Sena's Amol Dhondiba Khatal' leads over 10,000 votes in Sangamner constituency.

Sangmner, an important assembly constituency in Ahmednagar district, saw key candidates such as: Amol Dhondiba Khatal (SHS), Vijay Balasaheb Thorat (INC), and Yogesh Suryavanshi (MNS)

In 2019, Vijay Thorat won by defeating Sahebrao Ramchandra Navale (Shiv Sena) by a margin of 62,252 votes.

Sangmner falls under the Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure (Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) won with a margin of 50,529 votes, defeating Sadashiv Lokhande (Shiv Sena).

Shirdi Election Results

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil cemented his win in Shirdi by over 70,282 votes.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil ( BJP ) is leading this constituency by over 50,000 votes.

Shirdi, another key constituency in the district, had key candidates such as:

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil ( BJP )

Smt. Prabhavati J. Ghogare (INC)

In 2019, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (BJP) secured victory by defeating Thorat Suresh Jagannath (INC) by 87,024 votes.

The Shirdi Assembly constituency is part of the Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency, where in the 2024 elections, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure (Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) won the Shirdi MP seat with a margin of 50,529 votes.

Kopargaon Election Results

In Kopargaon, the results of the election have been declared.

NCP's Ashutosh Ashokrao Kale with 161147 votes defeats NCP (SP)'s Varpe Sandeep Gorakshanath

After a long see-saw battle, results for Kopargaon are finally out. NCP leader Ashutosh Ashokrao Kale has won from the Kopargaon assembly seat with a margin of 124624 votes.

Ashutosh Ashokrao Kale defeated NCP (SP)'s Varpe Sandeep Gorakshanath.

Ashutosh Ashokrao Kale from NCP leads by over 83,000 votes in Kopargaon constituency.

In Kopargaon, key candidates in 2024 were:

Ashutosh Ashokrao Kale (NCP)

Varpe Sandeep Gorakshanath (NCP - SP)

In 2019, Ashutosh Ashokrao Kale (NCP) won by a narrow margin of 822 votes, defeating Kolhe Snehalata Bipindada (BJP).

Like Shirdi, Kopargaon also falls under the Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency, where in 2024, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure (Shiv Sena) secured victory.

Shrirampur (SC) Election Results

INC's Ogale Hemant Bhujangrao with 66099 defeats SHS's Bhausaheb Malhari Kamble

After a long see-saw battle, the results for Shrirampur are finally out. INC leader Ogale Hemant Bhujangrao has won from the Shrirampur assembly seat with a margin of 13373 votes. Ogale Hemant Bhujangrao defeated SHS's Bhausaheb Malhari Kamble.

INC's Ogale Hemant Bhujangrao overtakes SHS's Bhausaheb Malhari Kamble to lead with 66099 votes

INC candidate Ogale Hemant Bhujangrao is now in the lead. Ogale Hemant Bhujangrao has overtaken SHS candidate Bhausaheb Malhari Kamble in Shrirampur and currently has a lead of 13373 votes over the latter.

Hemant Ogale (INC) is leading in Shrirampur constiuency by over 10,000 votes at 12:49

The Shrirampur (SC) constituency had candidates including:

Bhausaheb Malhari Kamble (SHS)

Hemant Ogale (INC)

In 2019, Kanade Lahu Natha (INC) won by defeating Bhausaheb Malhari Kamble (SHS) with a margin of 18,994 votes.

Voter turnout in Shrirampur was recorded at 70.12% in 2024.

Nevasa Election Results

SHS's Vitthal Vakilrao Langhe won Nevasa with 95444 votes.

The counting of votes in Nevasa has come to an end. Vitthal Vakilrao Langhe of SHS has won the Nevasa seat, having polled 95444 votes.

Vitthal Vakilrao Langhe's (SHS) leads in Nevasa, Gadakh Shankarrao Yashwantrao of Shiv Sena (UBT ) trails.

Nevasa’s key candidates in 2024 included:

Vitthal Vakilrao Langhe (SHS)

Gadakh Shankarrao Yashwantrao (SHS - UBT)

In 2019, Shankarrao Yashwantrao Gadakh (Krantikari Shetkari Party) defeated Balasaheb Alias Dadasaheb Damodhar Murkute (BJP) by a margin of 30,663 votes.

Nevasa Assembly constituency also falls under the Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency, where in the 2024 elections, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure (Shiv Sena) emerged victorious.

Shevgaon Election Results

Dr. Vinay Vilasrao Kore from JSS leads in Shevgaon

Shevgaon saw candidates such as:

Monica Rajle (BJP)

Adv. Dhakne Prataprao Babanrao (NCP - SP)

In 2019, Monica Rajeev Rajale (BJP) defeated Adv. Dhakne Prataprao Babanrao (NCP) with a margin of 14,294 votes.

The Shevgaon Assembly constituency falls under the Ahmadnagar Lok Sabha constituency, where Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke (NCP) won in 2024 by defeating Dr. Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhepatil (BJP) by 28,929 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: