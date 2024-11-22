Election Results 2024: SP's Abu Asim Wins Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly Seat

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Election Results 2024: The Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency is one of Maharashtra ’s 288 constituencies. It belongs to the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency and has a unique mix of communities that make its elections interesting every time. The counting of votes in the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly seat in Maharashtra concluded on Saturday, November 23.

The key contest in the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly is between the sitting MLA from the Samajwadi Party (SP), Abu Asim Azmi against Nawab Malik from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

This area has a population that is about 58% Muslim. The remaining 42% includes Marathis, North Indians, South Indians, and Dalits. This diverse population often leads to tough political contests.

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Election Results 2024: Here Are The Updates

03:56 PM: The counting has completed and Abu Asim Azmi from SP has won the elections.

11:47 AM: Abu Asim Azmi is leading with +5,202 votes. Ateeq Ahmad Khan from All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen is trailing.

10.27 AM: Abu Asim Azmi from Samajawadi Party is leading by +86 votes. Shiv Sena candidate, Suresh (Bullet) Patil is trailing.

09:27 AM: Abu Asim Azmi from Samajawadi Party is leading. Nawab Malik from NCP is trailing.

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins

06:00 AM: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM amid tight security.

Key Candidates in the 2024 Polls:

In the 2024 election, Abu Asim Azmi, the sitting MLA from the Samajwadi Party (SP), is running for re-election. Azmi has held this seat for three terms and is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

He is facing tough competition from Suresh 'Bullet' Patil of the Shiv Sena, who represents the Mahayuti alliance.

Another major candidate is Nawab Malik from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Nawab Malik, a former minister in the MVA government, joined Ajit Pawar ’s NCP faction after the party split.

His candidacy has been controversial because he was arrested in 2022 in a case involving Dawood Ibrahim and associates.

Nawab Malik was released on bail in July 2023 on medical grounds, but the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) has opposed his participation in the election.

Look at The Past Winners:

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar has been a stronghold for Abu Asim Azmi and the Samajwadi Party. Abu Asim Azmi first won this seat in 2009 and has held it ever since.

In the 2019 elections, he defeated Vithal Govind Lokare of the then-undivided Shiv Sena by a large margin of 25,601 votes.

His success in 2014 and 2009 also solidified his hold over the constituency, despite challenges from various parties like the Congress and independent candidates.

Polling and Counting Date for Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Constituency

The constituency went to the polls on November 20, 2024, along with the rest of Maharashtra.

The counting of votes will take place on November 23, and the results will reveal whether Azmi retains his seat or if a new leader emerges.

About Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar

This constituency plays an important role in Mumbai’s political landscape. It has long been dominated by the Samajwadi Party candidate Abu Asim Azmi’s leadership and support from the area’s Muslim population.

Over the years, candidates from Shiv Sena, Congress, and smaller parties have tried to challenge this dominance but have found it difficult to break through.