‘Maharashtra Govt Has Done a Good Job’: Sanjay Raut Commends Fadnavis Over Gadchiroli Success

Mumbai: The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government’s action in the Gadchiroli district, a region known for its Maoist insurgency, has earned admiration even from the opposition. In a rare show of bonhomie, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday for his role in securing the surrender of 11 Maoists in the Gadchiroli district. Among the 11 surrendered Maoists, eight were women and three men, including Vimla Chandra Sidam, also known as Tarakka, who had a bounty of Rs 1 crore on her head.

Addressing the media, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut talked highly about the importance of developing regions like Gadchiroli. He stated, “If Gadchiroli can be developed into the steel city of Maharashtra, it will be a great achievement for the entire state." He also acknowledged the efforts of the state government in bringing the Maoists back to the constitutional path, welcoming their decision to surrender.

The surrender of these individuals was seen as a major breakthrough in the fight against Maoists in the state. Raut, not only commended the present state government’s action but also took a swipe at the previous guardian minister of Gadchiroli, alleging that his actions had worsened the Maoist problem by appointing agents and collecting money.

Not only did Sanjay Raut, but Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, Saamna, also praised the state government's work in bringing peace to Gadchiroli. The editorial hailed the development of the district and the successful surrender of Maoists, describing the move as a commendable step.

The Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP further explained his party's praise for Fadnavis, stating that despite being in the opposition, they recognised the positive actions of the state government. He also expressed that if the Maharashtra government continued to push for development in areas like Gadchiroli, it was deserving of appreciation.

His praise for the Devendra Fadnavis government came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the Maharashtra government's efforts to ensure development in remote and Maoist-affected areas.