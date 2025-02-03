Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 22:07 IST, February 3rd 2025

Maharashtra Govt Orders Use of Marathi in All Govt Offices

Maharashtra government issued a resolution mandating the use of Marathi in all government offices.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Maharashtra Govt Orders Use of Marathi in All Govt Offices | Image: X

Mumbai: The government of Maharashtra on Monday, issued a resolution mandating the use of Marathi language in all government offices.

According to this government resolution, All employees in government, semi-government offices, corporations, and other government-related offices in Maharashtra are instructed to use Marathi when interacting with visitors.

The resolution brings in an exception for the visitors from outside of India and from other non-Marathi speaking states.

A formal complaint can be filed with the in-charge of the office or department for necessary action if the rule is violated.

The resolution also states that the violation will be considered an act of official indiscipline. If the complainant is not satisfied with the action taken, they can appeal to the Marathi language committee of the Maharashtra legislature.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:07 IST, February 3rd 2025

