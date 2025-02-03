Maharashtra Govt Orders Use of Marathi in All Govt Offices

Mumbai: The government of Maharashtra on Monday, issued a resolution mandating the use of Marathi language in all government offices.

According to this government resolution, All employees in government, semi-government offices, corporations, and other government-related offices in Maharashtra are instructed to use Marathi when interacting with visitors.

The resolution brings in an exception for the visitors from outside of India and from other non-Marathi speaking states.

A formal complaint can be filed with the in-charge of the office or department for necessary action if the rule is violated.