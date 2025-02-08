Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Maharashtra Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped by Man in Thane

Published 09:44 IST, February 8th 2025

Maharashtra Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped by Man in Thane

A 13-year-old girl, who fought with her sister and went to sit by a lake, was kidnapped and raped by a man in Maharashtra's Thane.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
13-year-old girl kidnapped and raped in Thane | Image: Pixabay

Thane: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

The police on Friday apprehended the 19-year-old accused in connection with the assault that took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an official said.

According to the police, the girl quarrelled with her elder sister, walked out of her house on Wednesday night and went to sit by a lake in the city.

The official said the accused approached the girl and lured her to come to his house, where he threatened and raped her.

He said a case has been registered against the accused under sections 65 (rape on a woman under 16 years), 352 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace), 137(2) (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:44 IST, February 8th 2025

Recommended

Delhi Results 2025 LIVE: Party-Wise List of Leading, Winning Candidates
Election News
Sangam Vihar, Greater Kailash, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad Election Result LIVE
Election News
BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Early Trends; Kejriwal, Atishi Trail
Election News
Shahdara Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who's Leading, Who's Trailing
Election News
Moti Nagar, Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar Results LIVE
Election News
BJP's Vijender Gupta Leading from Rohini, Election Result LIVE
Election News
Kirari, Sultanpur Majra, Nangloi Jat, Mangol Puri Election Result LIVE
Election News
Delhi Election Result 2025: Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur | LIVE
Election News
Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, Karol Bagh (SC), Patel Nagar (SC) Result LIVE
India News
Trump's Plan to Make Canada a US State 'a Real Thing,' Warns Trudeau
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: