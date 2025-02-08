Maharashtra Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped by Man in Thane

Thane: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

The police on Friday apprehended the 19-year-old accused in connection with the assault that took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an official said.

According to the police, the girl quarrelled with her elder sister, walked out of her house on Wednesday night and went to sit by a lake in the city.

The official said the accused approached the girl and lured her to come to his house, where he threatened and raped her.

He said a case has been registered against the accused under sections 65 (rape on a woman under 16 years), 352 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace), 137(2) (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.