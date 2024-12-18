'Malicious Lies': PM Modi Factchecks Congress, Lists its 'Dirty Sins' Amid Ambedkar Faceoff

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come out in support of Home Minister Amit Shah after his remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar sparked protests from the opposition. The Congress accused Shah of insulting Ambedkar in his speech.

Hitting back at the Congress, PM Modi said the party has no right to speak about Ambedkar’s legacy as it has repeatedly insulted him in the past. “If the Congress and its rotten ecosystem think their malicious lies can hide their misdeeds, especially their insults to Dr. Ambedkar, they are mistaken,” he said.

PM Modi also shared a list of incidents, claiming Congress had disrespected Ambedkar multiple times. He wrote in an X Post,

Congress ensured Ambedkar lost elections twice.

Jawaharlal Nehru campaigned against him and took it as a prestige issue.

They denied Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna.

They refused to place his portrait in Parliament’s Central Hall.

The PM’s remarks come after Amit Shah criticised Congress during a Rajya Sabha discussion on 75 years of the Constitution. Shah accused the opposition of using Ambedkar’s name for political gain.

“It has become a fashion now. Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar... If they had taken God’s name this many times, they would have secured heaven for seven lifetimes,” Shah said.

He further added, “Take his name a hundred times, but what are your real feelings about him?” Shah also reminded the House that Ambedkar had to resign from Nehru’s Cabinet due to differences with the then Prime Minister.

Cong Insulted Baba Shaheb when He was Alive: Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the opposition following a protest over Amit Shah 's remarks on 'Ambedkar,' saying that "Congress insulted Baba Saheb."

Speaking in Rajya Sabha the Union Minister defended Shah and launched a scathing attack on Congress saying, "Yesterday, Union HM Amit Shah clearly showed our sense of reverence in his speech. He also said how Congress insulted Ambedkar ji when he was alive..."