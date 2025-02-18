Mamata Banerjee's Shocker: Maha Kumbh Has Turned Into 'Mrityu Kumbh'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee , on Tuesday, said the Maha Kumbh had turned into ‘Mrityu Kumbh.’

The TMC supremo remarked the same in reference to the recent stampede that occurred at the Maha Kumbh, which claimed several lives and left many injured.

Mamata Accuses Govt Of Mismanagement

In her big attack on the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government, the West Bengal CM criticised the government for the alleged mismanagement in the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

As per the UP government, on Mauni Amavasya (January 29), a stampede occurred near the Sangam area at the Maha Kumbh, which resulted in the deaths of 30 devotees and left 60 others injured. Moreover, 18 people lost their lives in a recent stampede at the overcrowded New Delhi railway station.

'Govt Downplayed Actual Numbers'

However, the Opposition has been accusing the state government of mismanagement and underreporting the Maha Kumbh stampede death toll.

Banerjee, while addressing the Bengal Assembly, accused the NDA -led Centre of hiding hundreds of bodies to bring down the death toll.

Banerjee, while stepping up her attack against the BJP , said the saffron party's MLAs were afraid of facing her hence they boycotted the House whenever she spoke.

Mamata Seeks Evidence From BJP For Accusations of Links with Muslim League