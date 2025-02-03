Man Booked for Molesting Nine Year Old Girl in Thane

Thane: Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place at Kamathghar locality in Bhiwandi area on January 31, 2025 when the victim and her six-year-old brother were at their home.

The 20-year-old man came there and took the victim to his house where he allegedly touched her inappropriately, Bhiwandi town police station's assistant police inspector Jayshree Anawane said.

The girl resisted the man's move, pushed him away and ran to her aunt's house. She informed about the incident to her aunt and mother, the official said.