  • Man Threatens Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Police Launch Manhunt

Published 00:03 IST, January 6th 2025

Man Threatens Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Police Launch Manhunt

A 24-year-old man has threatened Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in a video message.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Man Threatens Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Social Media | Image: Republic

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man has threatened Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in a video message. The video has surfaced on social media, showing the man threatening Eknath Shinde. The accused has been identified as 24-year-old Hitesh Prabhakar Dhende, who is a resident of Worlipada in the Srinagar area of Thane city. As soon as the video surfaced, the police immediately took cognisance of it and initiated a search operation. 

According to reports, Dhende posted a threatening message on his Instagram account, which has since gone viral. Shiv Sena officials have condemned the threat, and a large number of Shiv Sainiks gathered outside the Srinagar police station to demand action against Dhende.

A case has been registered against Dhende at the Srinagar police station, and the police are currently searching for him. Shiv Sena officials have urged the police to investigate the motivations behind Dhende's threatening post, with some suggesting that he may have a “perverted nature.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 00:03 IST, January 6th 2025

