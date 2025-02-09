Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 23:47 IST, February 9th 2025

Man Who Faked His Own Death to Escape Arrest Finally Held in UP

A man wanted in many criminal cases has been evading authorities for years by faking his own death has been arrested in UP.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man evading arrest for years by faking own death arrested in UP | Image: Pixabay

Agra: A man wanted in several criminal cases who has been evading authorities for years by faking his own death and assuming a new identity has been arrested here, police said on Sunday.

According to a police statement, alias Jaidev had been evading arrest in 36 criminal cases, including robbery and murder, for years. His criminal activities were spread across various police stations, including Shahganj, Etmaduddaula, and Achhnera.

"To escape detection, Dev had gone so far as to declare himself dead on paper, avoiding court appearances and further scrutiny," it said.

He was currently living in Soniga village under an assumed identity, SHO of Achhnera police station Vinod Mishra said.

After his arrest, he was presented before a court and was subsequently sent to jail, the police officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

