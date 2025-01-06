MaoistS Attack on Security Vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Leaves 9 Dead

Bijapur: Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) on Monday, targeting a vehicle carrying security personnel in Chhattisgarh 's Bijapur district. Police reported that casualties are feared following the attack.

Nine people, including eight Dantewada DRG jawans and one driver, lost their lives when their vehicle was blown up by Naxals in an IED blast in Bijapur.

They were returning from a joint operation involving Dantewada, Narayanpur, and Bijapur, according to IG Bastar.

The blast occurred on the Bedre-Kutru Road in Bijapur district.

Earlier, an encounter erupted between security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Saturday evening. The gunfight began around 6 pm in the forested area of south Abujhmaad, near the Narayanpur-Dantewada border.

A joint team of security personnel, involved in an ongoing anti-Maoist operation, came under fire, leading to a major battle. The operation includes the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from four districts and the Special Task Force (STF) working together to combat the Maoist threat.