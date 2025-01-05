Married Man, His Lover Commit Suicide in UP Village

Barabanki: A 25-year-old married man and his purported lover hanged themselves in separate incidents in the Asandra police station area here, police said on Sunday.

According to the SHO of Asandra police station, GP Singh, Manish and Nidhi (22), both of whom were from the same village, had been in love for about four years and their families were aware of the relationship.

Nidhi wanted to marry Manish, who had been married to another woman for five years. Their affair had started after his marriage, the SHO said.

According to villagers, Manish worked as a DJ, while Nidhi did sewing and knitting. They belonged to different castes.

Manish was found hanging from a neem tree near Nidhi's house on Sunday. Villagers, who were out for a morning walk, saw his body and informed his family, the SHO said.

When Nidhi's family did not see her outside on Sunday morning, her mother went to wake her, only to find Nidhi hanging from a ceiling fan in her room, he added.

The SHO further said that police forces have been deployed in the village due to the tension following the death of the young man and the woman.