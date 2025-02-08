Election Delhi 2025 in association with

  • News /
  • India News /
  • Massive Fire Breaks Out At Sonmarg Market in J&K, Firefighters Respond

Published 22:22 IST, February 8th 2025

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Sonmarg Market in J&K, Firefighters Respond

A massive fire broke out in Sonmarg's market, Jammu and Kashmir, starting at a restaurant and quickly spreading to 15-20 nearby shops, authorities said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive Fire Breaks Out In Sonmarg Market, Firefighters Respond: J&K | Image: ANI

Sonamarg: A massive fire broke out in the market of the renowned resort town of Sonmarg, located in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday, officials reported.

The fire, which initially began at a restaurant, rapidly spread to nearby 15 to 20 shops in the Sonmarg market, authorities said. 

Fire tenders are on the spot, working to bring the fire under control, officials added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he was in constant touch with the local administration to ensure all possible assistance.

"Deeply saddened by the devastating fire incident in the Sonmarg market. My office is in constant touch with the local administration to ensure all possible assistance reaches those in need. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and businesses. In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with you and will do everything possible to support your recovery," Abdullah posted on X.

Ganderbal deputy commissioner said the personnel from Gund Kangan fire services, the Army, the State Disaster Response Force and local residents are helping to douse the blaze.

(with agency inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:04 IST, February 8th 2025

