Massive Fire Breaks Out At Sonmarg Market in J&K, Firefighters Respond

Sonamarg: A massive fire broke out in the market of the renowned resort town of Sonmarg, located in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday, officials reported.

The fire, which initially began at a restaurant, rapidly spread to nearby 15 to 20 shops in the Sonmarg market, authorities said.

Fire tenders are on the spot, working to bring the fire under control, officials added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he was in constant touch with the local administration to ensure all possible assistance.

"Deeply saddened by the devastating fire incident in the Sonmarg market. My office is in constant touch with the local administration to ensure all possible assistance reaches those in need. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and businesses. In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with you and will do everything possible to support your recovery," Abdullah posted on X.

Ganderbal deputy commissioner said the personnel from Gund Kangan fire services, the Army, the State Disaster Response Force and local residents are helping to douse the blaze.