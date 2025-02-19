Massive Protest in Bengal Over Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark

Kolkata: Amid controversy over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "Mrityu Kumbh" remark, the Bharatiya Janata Party organized a protest against her in Kolkata on February 19.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee On Tuesday, in reference to the recent stampede at the Maha Kumbh that claimed several lives and left many injured, saidd that the event had turned into a "Mrityu Kumbh" (Death Kumbh).

Massive Protest in Kolkata Over CM Mamata's ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ Remark

The protest was led by West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar against CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata for her remarks on Maha Kumbh 2025.

Sukanta Majumdar said, " The way Mamata Banerjee has insulted the Hindus and Hindu religion, there should be protests against her in the entire country...We have written to the Governor to take action on the matter"

West Bengal BJP chief demanded a public apology from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The entire stretch of M.G. Road and the Central Avenue junction road was blocked by a massive protest, which halted the traffic movement.

West Bengal BJP Chief Writes to Governor

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar wrote to the Governor of West Bengal, Dr CV Anand Bose, over CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark for Maha Kumbh, calling it highly insensitive and deeply offensive.

He urged to remove the statement from the Vidhan Sabha record, and take cognizance of the matter, and seek a public apology from the Chief Minister Mamata.

As the grand event of Maha Kumbh continues, a heated debate has ignited over Mamata Banerjee's remark calling the Maha Kumbh a "Mrityu Kumbh" and Lalu Yadav’s dismissal of it as "faltu."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strongly criticized INDI leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav , and Lalu Prasad Yadav , accusing them of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma and attempting to tarnish the reputation of the religious Maha Kumbh gathering.

Yogi said that the Maha Kumbh is a spiritual and cultural event deeply rooted in Indian traditions. “This is not a government-organised event; it is a festival of faith for the society,” he said, dismissing the opposition’s claims as mere propaganda.