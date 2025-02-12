Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • ​Meat Loaf Found Inside Hanuman Temple in Hyderabad, Hindu Groups Demand Action

Published 12:47 IST, February 12th 2025

​Meat Loaf Found Inside Hanuman Temple in Hyderabad, Hindu Groups Demand Action

The temple priest first found the pieces of meat and immediately alerted the temple committee and the police.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Meat Loaf Found Inside Hanuman Temple in Hyderabad, Hindu Groups Demand Action | Image: X

Hyderabad: Shocking news is coming from Hyderabad, where a meatloaf was found inside the Hanuman Temple in Tappachabutra. The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday. The temple priest first found the pieces of meat and immediately alerted the temple committee and the police.

Meat Inside Hanuman Temple Hyderabad

The temple committee and devotees are calling for strict action against those who are responsible. A large number of Hindu groups arrived at the temple, demanding action against the accused.

Hyderabad Police are now investigating the matter based on the CCTV footage. 

It's a developing story…

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:07 IST, February 12th 2025

