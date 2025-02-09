Meerut Gets Closer! Namo Bharat Train Trials Begin on New 6-km Route

New Delhi: Trial runs of Namo Bharat trains began on an additional 6-km section between Meerut South and Shatabdi Nagar in Meerut on Sunday, NCR Transport Corporation said.

The Namo Bharat trains will soon bring the operational corridor closer to the heart of Meerut city, the NCRTC stated in a release.

During the initial phase, the trains will be operated manually to ensure compatibility with the civil structure as part of the trial process, the statement mentioned.

As testing advances, the NCRTC will conduct detailed assessments to evaluate the integrated performance of the trains and their coordination with essential subsystems, including tracks, signalling, platform screen doors (PSDs), and overhead power supply systems. The trials will also include extensive test runs, including high-speed evaluations, as per the statement.

"This six-km additional stretch of the corridor will have one Namo Bharat station of Shatabdi Nagar in addition to two Meerut metro stations of Partapur and Rithani. Once operational, Namo Bharat trains will provide commuters with a fast and efficient travel option between New Ashok Nagar and Shatabdi Nagar, reducing the 61 km journey time to under 45 minutes," the statement read.

Shatabdi Nagar will become the second Namo Bharat station in Meerut to accommodate both Namo Bharat and the Meerut Metro, positioning it as a crucial transit hub. The station will enhance commuter movement in the region, ensuring seamless connectivity between Delhi and Modipuram. Additionally, it has two entry-exit gates on either side of the road for passenger convenience, the statement added.

Meanwhile, trial runs for the Meerut Metro are currently ongoing on the Meerut South to Meerut Central stretch. "For the first time in India, a local metro system will be operated on the same infrastructure being used for Namo Bharat trains," it noted.

The 23-km-long Meerut Metro corridor consists of 18 km of elevated and 5 km of underground sections, featuring 13 stations, three of which are underground. Both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services will be available at Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram stations, the statement added.

At present, Namo Bharat services are operational along a 55-km stretch between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South, covering eleven stations: New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South.

With the commencement of operations on the Meerut South to Shatabdi Nagar segment, the corridor will extend to 61 km, including 12 Namo Bharat stations, the statement concluded.