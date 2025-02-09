Meet Delhi's Lone Transgender Candidate Rajan Singh, Who Secured 85 Votes in CM Atishi's Kalkaji Seat

New Delhi: Rajan Singh, the lone transgender candidate in the Delhi Assembly elections, contested against Delhi CM Atishi and secured 85 votes from the Kalkaji constituency.

The 27-year-old contested the elections on the Aam Janta Party ticket, where Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Chief Minister Atishi won the election, defeating BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.

The number of None Of The Above (NOTA) votes in the constituency was relatively high, as Kalkaji had a total of 13 candidates.

Kalkaji has a total of 1,94,515 registered voters—1,06,893 male voters, 87,617 female voters, and five transgender voters.

The BJP emerged as the leading party, winning 44 seats and leading in eight others, while AAP secured 21 seats and is ahead in four more in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

Who is Rajan Singh?

Rajan, who hails from Bihar , heads the "National Transgender Welfare Council." They also fought the Lok Sabha elections in the South Delhi constituency as an independent candidate. Rajan secured approximately 300 votes in a seat won by Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of the BJP, previously held by Ramesh Bidhuri, the saffron party's Kalkaji nominee.

Rajan lives in Sangam Vihar, Delhi, and is enrolled as a voter there.

The affidavit submitted to the Election Commission revealed that Rajan Singh has assets worth ₹92.35 lakh (₹10,000 in cash, 1,300 grams of gold valued at ₹92 lakh, and ₹25,000 in a bank account).