Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • ‘Hindutva a Disease’: Iltija Mufti's Shocking Remark Sparks Massive Row

Published 20:21 IST, December 7th 2024

‘Hindutva a Disease’: Iltija Mufti's Shocking Remark Sparks Massive Row

Former J-K CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti has sparked a major controversy with defamatory remarks against ‘Hindutva’.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mehbooba Mufti’s Daughter Iltija Mufti Sparks Row With ‘Hindutva is a Disease’ Remark | Image: X

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti has sparked a massive controversy with defamatory remarks against ‘Hindutva’. In her post on X, Mufti, while sharing a video, stated, "Hindutva is a disease". Mufti made the shocking comments while sharing a viral video that showed  mistreatment of children by some minor boys in the name of religion. Republic has withheld the entire tweet as it involved minors. 

In her post, while quoting a video post (involving children and minors), Iltija Mufti wrote, "Ram the deity must hang his head in shame & watch helplessly as minor Muslim boys are whacked with chappals only because they refuse to chant his name."

"Hindutva is a disease that afflicted millions of Indians & sullied a Gods name," Mufti stated. As her X post surfaced, the political leaders criticised her remarks. This is not the first time an INDI leader has made offensive remark against Hinduism or Sanatanis. 

Earlier Udhayanidhi Stalin had courted a political row. While speaking at a conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association in Chennai last year, TN Deputy CM had said a few things could not be opposed but had to be eradicated. 

“Just like dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or coronavirus need to be eradicated, we have to eradicate Sanatana,” Stalin's son had said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:52 IST, December 7th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.