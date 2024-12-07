‘Hindutva a Disease’: Iltija Mufti's Shocking Remark Sparks Massive Row

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti has sparked a massive controversy with defamatory remarks against ‘Hindutva’. In her post on X, Mufti, while sharing a video, stated, "Hindutva is a disease". Mufti made the shocking comments while sharing a viral video that showed mistreatment of children by some minor boys in the name of religion. Republic has withheld the entire tweet as it involved minors.

In her post, while quoting a video post (involving children and minors), Iltija Mufti wrote, "Ram the deity must hang his head in shame & watch helplessly as minor Muslim boys are whacked with chappals only because they refuse to chant his name."

"Hindutva is a disease that afflicted millions of Indians & sullied a Gods name," Mufti stated. As her X post surfaced, the political leaders criticised her remarks. This is not the first time an INDI leader has made offensive remark against Hinduism or Sanatanis.

Earlier Udhayanidhi Stalin had courted a political row. While speaking at a conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association in Chennai last year, TN Deputy CM had said a few things could not be opposed but had to be eradicated.