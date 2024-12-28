Gas Leak Occurs After Methane Oil Tanker Overturns At Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Area Evacuated

Jaipur: An area was evacuated near Jaipur after a methane oil tanker overturned on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, resulting in gas leakage, police said on Saturday.

A team of the Civil Defense team reached the spot.

According to officials, dozens of fire engines from Jaipur have reached the spot.

'Cow Came In Front of Truck'

“The team is trying to stop the gas leak and water is being sprayed continuously. Traffic on this highway has been diverted,” police said.

Police further added that the truck driver told them that a cow suddenly came infront of the truck which resulted in vehicle getting overturned as he attempted to save the vehicle.

“After the incident, the highway has been closed,” the officials said.

This is a developing story and further details are awaited.

Death Toll Rises To 20 In LPG Tanker Accident

The death toll in the LPG tanker accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway rose to 20 with one more man succumbing to severe burn injuries at the SMS Hospital here on Saturday.

Confirming the death, SMS hospital superintendent Dr Sushil Bhati said, "Seven persons are undergoing treatment at the hospital at present."