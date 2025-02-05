Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:31 IST, February 5th 2025

Middle-Aged Cook Gang-Raped in UP's Deoria, 2 Arrested

Woman on Wednesday alleged that she was gang-raped by two men in a house where she had gone to cook food.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Cook gang-raped in UP's Deoria, 2 arrested | Image: Representative image

Deoria: A middle-aged woman on Wednesday alleged that she was gang-raped by two men in a house in this district where she had gone to cook food, police said.

On the basis of a complaint by the woman, a case was registered and the accused were arrested, they said.

The woman, who works as cook, is a resident of the Bhaluani police station area.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir confirmed that an FIR was registered and the two named accused, Rupesh Singh and Abhimanyu Singh, were arrested.

The officer said he personally inspected the crime spot and that a forensic team was collecting evidence.

"The victim is being sent to hospital for a medical examination, and further legal proceedings are underway," the SP added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:31 IST, February 5th 2025

Recommended

Maha Kumbh: PM Modi Takes Boat Ride at Triveni Sangam | LIVE
India News
Matrize Exit Poll Predicts Major Drop In AAP’s Vote Share From 2020
India News
BREAKING LIVE: BJP Likely For Upset Win In Delhi, Predicts Poll of Polls
Election News
BREAKING: BJP Edge Over AAP In Exit Polls, No Gain For Congress
India News
Did XO Kitty Actor Ok Taec-yeon Propose In Paris? Here's The Truth
Entertainment News
Trump and Musk's Actions are Shaking the Foundations of US Democracy
World News
Priyanka Goes Full Desi At Brother’s Haldi With MIL Denise, Mom Madhu
Entertainment News
Trump’s Statement On Iran Says ‘Want It To Be A Successful Country...'
World News
Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Delivery Timeline Revealed
Automobile News
Tirupati Temple Asks 18 Non-Hindu Staff to Transfer or Resign
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: