Mobile Phone Tariff Declined 94 per cent Since 2014: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi: Union Communication & Information Technology Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that mobile phone tariff has come down by 94 per cent since 2014.

Mobile Phone Tariff Declined

Replying to a supplementary on an oral question, Scindia said, "There are 90 crore mobile phone subscribers. Today there are 116 crore mobile phone subscribers. If we talk about internet penetration, there were 25 crore subscribers in 2014 and today the number is 97.44 crore." The minister explained that when the number of consumers increases then it is necessary that there should be monitoring of tariffs.

He told the House that the one minute call used to cost 50 paise in 2014 and at present it is three paise which reflects a 94 per cent dip in cost structure.

He further informed that the cost of one GB broadband (speed) was Rs 270 per GB in 2014, which has come down to Rs 9.70 per GB reflecting 93 per cent drop in tariff.

He said that India is the most economical country on the basis of (internet) data (cost) in the world.

He stated that there is an increase of 10 per cent in tariff saying it is because of investment made on the fastest roll out of 5G in the country.

He informed the House that in 22 months, 98 per cent of districts and 82 per cent of the population were covered.

He told the House that about Rs 4.5 lakh crore has been invested. Justifying the tariff hike, he said that there should be return on investment.

He stated that India has the cheapest voice and data tariff across the world.

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned whether it is in the knowledge of the minister that all cell phone firms have increased tariff in a concerted way on July 3, 2024, which put an additional burden of Rs 34,824 crore on 119 crore cell phone users.

"Has the government taken note of this (tariff hike)? Will the government stop the process of increasing cell phone tariffs by these companies? Will the government take cognizance of this?" Surjewala asked during the Question Hour.