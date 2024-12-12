'Mujhe Mera Atul Lauta Do’: Bengaluru Techie’s Mother Cries Justice

New Delhi: With tears streaming down her face, Bengaluru techie Atul Shubhash’s mother’s voice trembled with an unbearable grief as she spoke to Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday. “I want Atul back,”she cried out, her words heavy with pain.

“I want justice for the death of my son. I want custody of my grandchild, only then will I be able to live,” she added.

Atul Subhash, the 34-year-old techie who committed suicide alleging harassment from his wife and her mother-in-law, family revealed how he was being tortured which forced him to take the extreme step.

Atul Subhash's father Pawan Modi said that his son got married in 2019. His wife wanted to go to Mauritius for the honeymoon. His son shared her wife's desire with the family and after that they went to Mauritius.

Subhash's father mentioned that Atul's wife Nikita used to go to office late, even his son didn't like it. One day, her company sacked her… and Atul made a lot of efforts to get her due money from the company.

When the couple had a baby, he (Pawan Modi) asked his wife to visit them (his son and wife) for support and help, he said.

Speaking further, Pawan Modi said that his wife told him that she (Nikita) used to talk to her mother for around 20-30 times in a day. “My wife didn't object to it and tried to ignore and cooperate but she was feeling disheartened and ignored”.

In 2021, Covid pandemic happened and due to some health issues, his son thought of calling his wife's mother for the support instead of his own mother and that in his view was the biggest wrong decision, Subhash's father said.

Pawan Modi said Atul had already given 17-18 lakh rupees but there were demanded more later.

He further informed that her (Nikita) mother had Covid and Atul used to face a lot of difficulties to arrange the medicines but he still used to do it.

Since Covid was there, she (Nikita's mother) delayed her stay to their house. Then one day, Nikita's mother demanded more money… around Rs 20 lakhs but Atul denied paying as this was a huge amount which he couldn't afford. Slowly after that, her mother's nature started changing, his father said.

After 3-4 days, Nikita's mother said that she wanted to take her daughter and grand child to Jaunpur, so they went there, he informed.

“Upon reaching Jaunpur, they (Nikita and her mother) started a new game. Whenever Atul used to ask her about when she was planning to come back, Nikita used to say not now (Abhi nahi),” Pawan Modi said.

“Atul was missing his child… everyone can understand how one is attached to their first son… but slowly-slowly she (Nikita) stopped bringing his son on video calls,” he said.

Responding to Arnab when asked will you be able to fight this, Atul's brother Bikash said, “…I have lost my brother… I am ready to fight this to the end, judicially or through any other system.”