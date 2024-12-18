Mumbai Boat Capsize: CM Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Bereaved Families

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a ₹5 lakh ex-gratia for the bereaved families following a tragic ferry capsizing incident. The ferry, en route to Elephanta Island from Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India, capsized, resulting in the deaths of 13 people and the rescue of 101 others.

The Neelkamal ferry, heading to Elephanta Island near Mumbai, was struck by a speedboat that circled it before crashing into the ferry.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "Near Mumbai, at the Butcher Island, a Navy boat collided with 'Neelkamal' passenger vessel at around 3.55 pm. As per the information till 7.30 pm, 101 have been rescued safely and 13 people have died. Among the 13 deceased, 10 are civilians and 3 are Navy personnel. Two people who are critically injured are admitted to the Navy hospital. Using 11 craft and 4 helicopters, the Navy, Coast Guard and police have carried out the rescue operations. The final information regarding any more missing people will be available tomorrow morning. The bereaved families will be given Rs. 5 lakhs ex gratia from the CM relief fund. The whole incident would be investigated by the police and the Navy..."

The incident occurred when a naval speed craft, undergoing trials with a newly installed engine, went out of control. The engine got stuck in full throttle, causing the boat to ram into the Neelkamal ferry. The naval boat had six people on board, including two naval personnel and four members from the firm that supplied the engine.

Rescue operations were launched with coordination between the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Police. The efforts involve 11 Navy boats, three Marine Police boats, one Coast Guard vessel, and four helicopters for Search and Rescue (SAR) operations to find any missing passengers.