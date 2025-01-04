Published 09:47 IST, January 4th 2025
Mumbai Woman Assaults 5-Year-Old Girl, Burns Her with Hot Iron Rod for Hiding Her Pet Cat
A 38-year-old woman in Mumbai has been arrested for assaulting a 5-year-old girl by burning her with a hot iron rod, because she hid the lady's pet cat.
Mumbai: In a horrific incident reported in Mumbai, a 38-year-old woman has been arrested for assaulting a 5-year-old girl for allegedly hiding her pet cat. The woman assaulted the girl by causing her burns with a hot iron rod on January 2 at around 11:00 am.
A 5-year-old girl was subjected to severe torture and assault by a 38-year-old woman Nishad Mohammad Umar Sheikh in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar, Govandi area. The accused first used an iron rod to hit the little girl on the head, causing a severe injury and then heated that same iron rod to burn the right leg of the girl.
The girl, who was undergoing treatment at Shatabdi Hospital, has been discharged and is now stable according to the police. The victim who was living with her neighbour who in turn left her with their neighbour (the accused), was assaulted for allegedly hiding her pet cat.
Case Registered, Accused Taken Under Arrest
The accused in this horrific case has been taken under arrest and a case has been registered at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station by the victim's neighbour Sohail Mohammad Talim Sheikh who is a cab driver. The case has been registered under Section 118(1) of the BNS Act and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, 2015.
