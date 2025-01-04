Mumbai Woman Assaults 5-Year-Old Girl, Burns Her with Hot Iron Rod for Hiding Her Pet Cat

Mumbai: In a horrific incident reported in Mumbai, a 38-year-old woman has been arrested for assaulting a 5-year-old girl for allegedly hiding her pet cat. The woman assaulted the girl by causing her burns with a hot iron rod on January 2 at around 11:00 am.

Woman Assaults 5-Year-Old Girl, Burns Her With Hot Iron Rod for Hiding Pet Cat

A 5-year-old girl was subjected to severe torture and assault by a 38-year-old woman Nishad Mohammad Umar Sheikh in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar, Govandi area. The accused first used an iron rod to hit the little girl on the head, causing a severe injury and then heated that same iron rod to burn the right leg of the girl.

The girl, who was undergoing treatment at Shatabdi Hospital, has been discharged and is now stable according to the police. The victim who was living with her neighbour who in turn left her with their neighbour (the accused), was assaulted for allegedly hiding her pet cat.

Case Registered, Accused Taken Under Arrest