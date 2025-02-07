Mumbai Woman Commits Suicide, Accuses Boyfriend in Disturbing Final Video

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a girl committed suicide in Mumbai after accusing her boyfriend of denying his responsibility after getting her pregnant twice, police said on Friday.

Police said that the victim also recorded a video before committing suicide.

The victim's boyfriend, identified as Owais Sheikh (25), has been arrested in the matter, officials said.

Woman Commits Suicide, Blames Boyfriend In Recorded Video

Police said that after receiving information about the incident from the house owner, they reached the spot and found that a woman was hanging from an iron pipe on the ceiling with a red bedsheet.

She was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital, police said.

Mumbai police said that a case has been registered in this matter under BNS Section 108—Abetment of Suicide, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile. a 15-year-old girl and her 20-year-old male friend died by suicide on the railway tracks at Vikhroli on January 26.

The police said the boy left behind a suicide note, which stated that the two were in a relationship, but the girl's family opposed it.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) recorded the incident as an accidental death.

The couple had known each other for the past few months. Recently, the girl’s family had decided to send her to their hometown. Upon learning this, the boy visited her house on Sunday morning to speak with her father. However, the family did not change their decision, and he left, officials said.