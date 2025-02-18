Mysuru Couple Dies by Suicide Over Financial Distress from Online Betting

Mysuru (Karnataka): A couple allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday morning in Karnataka's Mysuru near a water tank at Vijaynagar Ground. Police said the deaths were linked to financial distress caused by online betting.

The deceased have been identified as Jobi Antony and his wife Sharmila.

This tragic incident occurred just a day after Jobi's elder brother, Joshi Antony, also died by suicide in the Mysuru South police station limits.

According to police, Jobi and Joshi were twins.

Prior to taking his life on Monday, Joshi recorded a video, in which he claimed that Jobi and Sharmila had taken loans amounting to Rs 80 lakh for online betting.

Joshi alleged that due to the non-repayment of these loans, moneylenders had been harassing him and their sister, Mary, as Jobi and Sharmila had been staying at their house for a few months.

A senior police officer mentioned that preliminary investigations suggested that financial pressure from the loans had contributed to the couple’s decision to end their lives.