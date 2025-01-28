Nagpur Girl Ends Life After Googling 'What Happens After Death,' Police Probe

Nagpur: A 17-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Nagpur city allegedly committed suicide after searching online about "what happens after death", police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, a Class 12 student of a private school and the only child of a regional director at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Nagpur, was found dead at her home in Chhatrapati Nagar on Monday morning.

According to police, the girl had frequently searched online for information about death and foreign cultures.

She allegedly first made cross marks on her wrist with a 'stone blade knife,' believed to have been purchased online, before slitting her throat to end her life.

Her mother, a homemaker, found her in a pool of blood in her bedroom around 5:45 a.m. and raised an alarm, police said.

Authorities reached the scene and seized her mobile phone, uncovering searches on Google about "what happens after death."

The girl had also written extensively in her diaries about foreign cultures, particularly European culture, which seemed to fascinate her, a Dhantoli police station official said.

Investigators suspect the girl had been contemplating suicide for weeks, based on her research on death. They also found five cuts on her wrist, including two cross marks, along with a fatal throat injury.

The girl was reportedly addicted to online gaming and frequently searched for topics related to death and foreign cultures.

The knife she used, with a stone blade and wooden handle, was not available locally and is believed to have been ordered online.

Police are examining her social media accounts as part of the investigation.

The girl lived on the ground floor with her parents, while her uncle’s family and grandmother resided on the first floor.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the Dhantoli police, and further investigations are underway.