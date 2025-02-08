Election Delhi 2025 in association with

  • News /
  • India News /
  • Nashik Horror: Headmaster, Class Teacher Rapes Teen Girl Student, Then Sent Her Home

Published 19:12 IST, February 8th 2025

Nashik Horror: Headmaster, Class Teacher Rapes Teen Girl Student, Then Sent Her Home

A 13-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on Friday by the headmaster and a teacher of a private school in Maharashtra’s Nashik district.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nashik Horror: Headmaster, Class Teacher Rapes Teen Girl Student, Then Sent Her Home | Image: PTI/ Representational

Nashik Horror: A 13-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on Friday by the headmaster and a teacher of a private school in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. The police later arrested  the headmaster and a teacher of a private school on Saturday.

The alleged incident occurred in Igatpuri taluka.

According to the police, the Std VI student’s class teacher, Gorakhnath Maruti Joshi, took her to the house of the headmaster Tukaram Govind Sable (53), who allegedly raped the teenager and sent her home.

The girl felt uneasy at home. 

When her family members probed, she told them about the sexual assault. 

The family then approached the police, resulting in the duo's arrest.

Sable and Joshi have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

Meanwhile, angry villagers held demonstrations at the school demanding justice for the survivor and stringent action against those involved.

(With PTI inputs)

Updated 19:12 IST, February 8th 2025

