Nashik Horror: Headmaster, Class Teacher Rapes Teen Girl Student, Then Sent Her Home

Nashik Horror: A 13-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on Friday by the headmaster and a teacher of a private school in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. The police later arrested the headmaster and a teacher of a private school on Saturday.

The alleged incident occurred in Igatpuri taluka.

According to the police, the Std VI student’s class teacher, Gorakhnath Maruti Joshi, took her to the house of the headmaster Tukaram Govind Sable (53), who allegedly raped the teenager and sent her home.

The girl felt uneasy at home.

When her family members probed, she told them about the sexual assault.

The family then approached the police, resulting in the duo's arrest.

Sable and Joshi have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

Meanwhile, angry villagers held demonstrations at the school demanding justice for the survivor and stringent action against those involved.