Nepal Student Suicide At KIIT University: 3 Directors, 2 Guards Arrested Amid Protests

Bhubaneswar: Three directors and two guards of KIIT University in Bhubaneswar have been arrested following protests over the suicide of a Nepalese student. The arrests were made in response to the outcry from students and authorities over the alleged negligence and lack of support from the university administration that led to the student's tragic death. During the protests, which began on campus, students demanded accountability from the university administration and called for measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Odisha government has also constituted a three-member fact-finding committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of 20-year-old Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar. The committee, headed by the additional chief secretary (Home), will also probe the institute's decision to issue suspension letters to students seeking justice for Lamsal's death.

Lamsal, a third-year B Tech (computer science) student, allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Sunday afternoon, leading to unrest on the campus. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with students and politicians demanding justice for the victim.

The fact-finding committee will investigate why the institute's authorities did not inform the state government about their action against the students from Nepal. The committee comprises the secretaries of the higher education and women and child development departments.

State Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the institute has been placed under notice, and appropriate legal and administrative action will follow based on the committee's findings. Suraj claimed that the KIIT authorities had not informed the state government regarding Lamsal's death and subsequent actions against Nepali students.

Arrests and Protests

The number of persons arrested in connection with Lamsal's death and subsequent protests has risen to six, police said. A 21-year-old KIIT student was arrested on charges of abetting Lamsal's suicide on Sunday, while five others, including three directors of the institute, were booked for allegedly abusing and assaulting Nepali students.

Students of the institute held a candlelight rally on Tuesday evening, seeking justice for the victim. Some students also vandalised the selfie point at the institute's main entrance. The Bajrang Dal and CPI-M supporters staged protests in the city, demanding justice for Lamsal.

Government Response

The Odisha government has assured that justice will be delivered in a fair manner. "The state government remains committed to ensuring the safety, dignity, and well-being of every student," Suraj said. The government has also asked the institute's authorities to bring back all Nepali students who were evicted from the institute.