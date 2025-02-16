New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Delays, Blocked Exits, and Kumbh Rush Triggered Chaos?

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: A tragic stampede on New Delhi Railway Station yesterday claimed the lives of 18 people. The stampede occurred during an intense rush of passengers heading to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, resulting by delays and cancellations of several key trains.

The Delhi Railways station stampede was triggered by an overwhelming surge of passengers at Platform 14, where the Prayagraj Express was set to depart. The sudden influx of people, many of them headed for the religious gathering in Prayagraj, led to panic, with passengers fainting and struggling to move.

According to railway officials, two other trains, Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani also faced delays, further adding to the chaos.

"The crowd kept building, and when the trains were delayed, the situation worsened," said KPS Malhotra, DCP (Railways).

Blocked Staircases Made Matters Worse

One of the key factors contributing to the disaster was the blockage of staircases at Platforms 14 and 15, which were initially restricted by railway officials to manage the crowd.

However, as delays persisted, more passengers tried to use the blocked staircases, leading to severe overcrowding. "Pushing and shoving led to people falling, resulting in the stampede," said an official.

Also Read: What Caused The Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station

High-Level Probe Ordered

In response to the tragedy, the Railway Ministry has ordered a high-level investigation to determine the exact cause and accountability. Meanwhile, the situation has sparked calls for better crowd management, especially during peak travel periods like the Kumbh Mela.

Eye-Witness Account Of How Stampede Occurred At New Delhi Railway Station

Eyewitnesses present at the spot said that a huge crowd gathered inside the station premises.

“Due to Maha Kumbh , a huge crowd gathered here and a stampede occurred. Those having confirmed tickets could not come inside the trains. Many people are injured in the incident,” a porter told Republic Media Network.

According to LNJP hospital, 15 people, including 3 children, lost their lives; 10 others are injured in the incident.

Blaming railway authorities, an eyewitness said, "There was no one to control the crowd...It was announced that the train coming on platform number 12 will come on platform number 16. So the crowd came from both sides and a stampede occurred...some people were taken to the hospital..." said an eyewitness.