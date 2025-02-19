New Delhi Stampede | ‘Why Sell Excess Tickets?’: High Court Raps Indian Railways

New Delhi, India: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Centre and Indian Railways over last week's stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which claimed 18 lives. Expressing its anger, the court questioned why the Railways continued to sell tickets beyond the permissible passenger limit for train coaches, demanding accountability from the authorities.

A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking strict enforcement of safety measures under the Railways Act to prevent such tragic incidents. The court emphasized the need to enforce Section 147 of the Railways Act, which limits the number of passengers per coach and prescribes a six-month jail term or a ₹1,000 fine for violations.

Court Demands Answers, Calls for Urgent Action

The judges made it clear that the failure to enforce existing regulations had led to the tragedy, stating, "If you had implemented a simple rule in its true spirit, this situation could have been avoided."

The court highlighted Section 57 of the Railways Act, which mandates the administration to fix and display the maximum number of passengers per coach. It questioned why the Railways was issuing more tickets than available berths, terming it a neglected safety provision.

While acknowledging that on "rush days," the Railways could accommodate extra passengers within reason, the court insisted that *systematic overcrowding must stop*.

Railways Accepts Court’s Directions

Under intense scrutiny, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Railways, assured the court that the Railway Board would review and address the issue. The court then scheduled the next hearing for March 26, seeking a comprehensive action plan.