Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 15:01 IST, January 5th 2025

NIA Raids Multiple Locations in Jharkhand in Naxalism Case

NIA has conducted searches at nine locations in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum in connection with naxalism case.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
NIA raids multiple locations in Jharkhand in naxalism case | Image: ANI/File

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at nine locations in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum in connection with naxalism case pertaining to recovery of money and incriminating materials, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

During the searches conducted on Saturday at the premises of suspects and over ground workers (OGWs) of the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist outfit at nine locations, NIA teams seized mobile phones, memory cards, SIM card and other incriminating materials, it said.

The case emanated from the recovery and seizure of a 20-litre plastic can containing Rs 10,50,000 cash, a walkie-talkie, a Samsung tablet, a power bank, a radio set, a levy collection receipt, a pull through, gelatin sticks, a neck band, titan glasses and other incriminating things belonging to Misir Besra, a member of CPI (Maoist), said the statement issued by the NIA.

These materials, found buried in the forest areas lying between villages Husipi and Rajabhasa, were recovered following the disclosure of an accused, identified as Rajesh Deogam, it said.

The case was originally registered in March 2024 at police station Tonto in district Chaibasa, Jharkhand, against five accused, and subsequently taken over by NIA in July.

Investigations led to the identification of certain suspects and OGWs, allegedly involved in providing logistical support to the accused named in the FIR in the instant case and other senior cadres of CPI (Maoist) for furtherance of their unlawful/criminal activities, the statement said.

Saturday's searches were conducted at the premises of these suspects and OGWs as part of NIA's continuing investigation in the case, it added. 

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:01 IST, January 5th 2025

Recommended

BJP Candidate Promises Roads as Smooth as Priyanka Vadra's Cheeks
India News
Modi Shares Vision For WAVES With Diljit: Will Make It A Huge Movement
Entertainment News
Major Winter Storm Disrupts Travel, Impacting Over 60 Million in US
World News
Gautam Gambhir Leaves Futures Of Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Up To Them
SportFit
PM Modi Addresses Mega Rally Ahead of Delhi Polls in New Delhi | LIVE
India News
Gujarat Chopper Crash: 3 Dead, Rescue Operations Underway| VIDEO
India News
Gujarat Chopper Crash: 3 Dead as ICG ALH Dhruv Crashes in Porbandar
India News
World Bank to Approve USD 20 Bn Lending Package for Pakistan: Report
World News
Jokic and Nuggets beat the Spurs 122-111 in overtime
SportFit
Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Family Vows To Fight After Wife Granted Bail
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: