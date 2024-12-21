Nita Ambani Expresses Gratitude to DAIS Community and Mukesh Ambani at Annual Day Gathering

Mumbai: At the Annual Day gathering of Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), Nita Ambani , Chairperson of DAIS, extended her deep appreciation to the school's community for their unwavering dedication. Speaking at the school function, she highlighted the values that underpin the institution's success and thanked the entire school staff from teachers to the housekeeping staff for keeping children safe. Nita Ambani also showered eloquent praise for her husband, Mukesh Ambani , for his constant support. Mukesh Ambani looked emotional as Nita addressed the school gathering.

"The heart of everything we do is our commitment to our children. And to excellence, compassion, gratitude, respect, and empathy. Values that shine through in all that we do," said Nita Ambani, addressing the audience with warmth and gratitude.

Nita Ambani gives a shoutout to housekeeping didis

She acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the school’s team, including heads, teachers, staff, and support personnel. "I would also like to thank and congratulate the pillars of our school. Our heads, teachers, staff, and all our bus didis, lift bhaiyas, housekeeping didis, canteen staff, nurses, and security teams, who are always there with a smile, welcoming and looking after our children," she said.

In a special mention, Nita Ambani also recognized the contributions of a significant figure in her life, her husband Mukesh Ambani. "Today, I'd also like to thank another special parent and grandparent, who is in the audience today. Someone without whose constant guidance and motivation none of this would exist. My inspiration, my biggest supporter, my cheerleader, my husband Mukesh. Thank you, Mukesh," she expressed.

The event served as a testament to the school’s commitment to excellence and the supportive environment created by its dedicated staff and leadership. It also underscored the pivotal role of family and shared values in driving the institution’s success.

Here is what you need to know about DAIS