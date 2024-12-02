'No Hotels, Food For Bangladeshis': Tripura Hoteliers Tough Stand After Hindus Targeted In B'Desh

Agartala: Amidst growing outrage in India over increasing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, the All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association, on Monday, announced that Bangladeshi citizens will not be allowed to lodgings and stay in hotels across the state. The association issued a notification to all the hoteliers in the state regarding the decision.

The decision came up, after the state witnessed massive protests against alleged attacks on the Hindus, a minority section in Bangladesh, following ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier, a protest outside the Bangladesh mission in Agartala saw the premises of the Assistant High Commissioner (AHC) of Bangladesh breached, leading the External Affairs Ministry to issue a statement where it said such breaches were “deeply regrettable".

“We are putting up posters at hotel front desks barring Bangladeshi nationals from entering the hotel premises and we have ramped up our security checks," Bhaskar Chakraborty, secretary of the association, said.

The notification said that the hoteliers have vowed to “not provide service to Bangladeshi nationals w.e.f. December 2".

“All the hoteliers have to display a sticker poster in this concern at the reception which will be provided by the association. The association will issue a press release in this concern immediately," the statement said.

Over 50 protesters reportedly entered the premises of the Bangladeshi mission in Agartala, triggering concerns among those present at the complex.

“The incident earlier today of the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable," the MEA said.

It said the government is taking action to step up security for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and other missions of the country in India.