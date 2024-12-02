Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'No Hotels, Food For Bangladeshis': Tripura Hoteliers Tough Stand After Hindus Targeted In B'Desh

Published 00:36 IST, December 3rd 2024

'No Hotels, Food For Bangladeshis': Tripura Hoteliers Tough Stand After Hindus Targeted In B'Desh

'No Hotels, Food For Bangladeshis': Tripura Hoteliers Tough Stand After Hindus Targeted In Banladesh

Reported by: Digital Desk
All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association announced that Bangladeshi citizens will not be allowed to lodgings and food. | Image: X

Agartala: Amidst growing outrage in India over increasing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, the All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association, on Monday, announced that Bangladeshi citizens will not be allowed to lodgings and stay in hotels across the state. The association issued a notification to all the hoteliers in the state regarding the decision.

The decision came up, after the state witnessed massive protests against alleged attacks on the Hindus, a minority section in Bangladesh, following ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier, a protest outside the Bangladesh mission in Agartala saw the premises of the Assistant High Commissioner (AHC) of Bangladesh breached, leading the External Affairs Ministry to issue a statement where it said such breaches were “deeply regrettable".

“We are putting up posters at hotel front desks barring Bangladeshi nationals from entering the hotel premises and we have ramped up our security checks," Bhaskar Chakraborty, secretary of the association, said.

The notification said that the hoteliers have vowed to “not provide service to Bangladeshi nationals w.e.f. December 2".

“All the hoteliers have to display a sticker poster in this concern at the reception which will be provided by the association. The association will issue a press release in this concern immediately," the statement said.

Over 50 protesters reportedly entered the premises of the Bangladeshi mission in Agartala, triggering concerns among those present at the complex.

“The incident earlier today of the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable," the MEA said.

It said the government is taking action to step up security for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and other missions of the country in India.

“Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances," the MEA said in a statement.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 00:36 IST, December 3rd 2024

Recommended

India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News
Suicidal Empathy: Musk Slams Germany for Not Extraditing Market Attacker
World News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.