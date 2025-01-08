Noida Administration Makes Female Trainers Mandatory in Gyms, Pools, Yoga Centres

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has rolled out a new rule requiring all gyms, swimming pools, and yoga centers in the district to hire female trainers. The Noida administration implemented the rule on January 5th following a recommendation from the Uttar Pradesh Women’s Commission. The order also directs the employment of female staff in school buses and garment shops to enhance women's safety and job opportunities.

The rule applies to approximately 400 gyms, 300 pools, and 100 sports academies registered with the Noida Sports Department, including facilities in schools and colleges.

Additionally, the order mandates that gyms and other concerned establishments ensure their trainers carry Aadhaar cards for identification and install CCTV cameras and digital video recorders for surveillance.

Gyms and pools with existing female trainers are not required to hire more.

Anita Nagar, the sports officer for Gautam Buddh Nagar, said, "The decision applies to all hotels, schools, societies, and other establishments with gyms, swimming pools, and yoga centers. The administration has been taking steps in this direction for some time, but with the formal approval from the Women's Commission, these measures are now being actively implemented. Female trainers will work alongside the existing male trainers at these centers."

She emphasized that the order must be complied with within two days, or strict action will be taken.

“Operators must comply with the order within two days or face consequences. They must provide details of all trainers and coaches, including photocopies of their ID proofs. This will enable the sports department to maintain a comprehensive staff register,” Nagar added.

Nagar shared that the move follows numerous complaints received last year highlighting safety concerns for women. The sports department issued directives to ensure that female trainers are hired, not only providing employment opportunities but also creating a safer and more secure environment for women in response.

Ghaziabad may implement similar rules. However, some businesses criticized the order, citing increased costs and limited availability of qualified female trainers.

“I agree the directive is aimed at promoting inclusivity. But one should also take into account the limited availability of trained women professionals. Demand will increase, but supply will remain constrained. Gyms, moreover, already implement protocols to ensure the safety of women clients,” said Chirag Sethi, a gym association representative in Noida.