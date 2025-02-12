Not Fled Anywhere: Amantullah Khan Writes to Delhi Police as Hunt to Nab Him Intensifies

New Delhi: Hours after Delhi Police launched a search operation to nab him, Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday, made the first public statement since the incident, and said he has "not fled" anywhere and is in his assembly constituency.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police launched an operation to search AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan after he was booked for allegedly leading an attack on a Delhi police team and threatening them in Jamia Nagar.

Furthermore, Khan accused the Delhi Police of implicating him in a false case, adding that the person to whom Delhi Police came to nab was already on "bail."

According to the Aam Aadmi Party, Amantullah Khan, in a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner, alleged that the Delhi Police is trying to implicate him in a false case, adding that the person to whom police came to nab has already got "bail."

"I am in my assembly constituency, I have not fled anywhere. Some people from Delhi Police are implicating me in a false case...The person whom Delhi Police had come to arrest has already got bail. When the person showed his papers, the police are implicating me in a false case to hide their mistake," Khan said in his letter.

An FIR had also been registered against Amanatullah Khan for manhandling and threatening police and preventing them from arresting the accused.

The case has been registered under sections 221, 121(1), 132, 191(2), 190, 263(b), 351(3) and 111 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The incident occurred on February 10 at around 3 pm when the Crime Branch team of Delhi Police went to the Jogabai Extension area of Jamia Nagar to nab Shavej Khan, one of the accused in a 2018 attempted murder case.

The FIR accuses Amantullah Khan and his supporters of trying to obstruct the police from doing their duty and engaging in a scuffle.

An FIR has been registered against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) for allegedly obstructing the arrest process of a suspect thus facilitating his escape.

Meanwhile, Amanatullah Khan, the AAP MLA from Okhla, was able to retain his seat by a huge margin of 23,639 votes.

His party, AAP, however, suffered a crushing defeat in the Delhi assembly elections as it was reduced to just 22 seats, a huge drop from the previous tally of 62. BJP, by winning 48 seats, made a return to govern the national capital after 27 years.