'Not Just a Leader, But a Guardian': Fadnavis on His Bond With PM Modi | Exclusive

New Delhi: Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, a day after taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the third time, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis expressed high regard for Prime Minister Narendra Modi , describing him as more than just a political leader—he is a guiding force. Reflecting on their relationship over the years, Fadnavis shared how Modi’s support and leadership style have impacted him personally and professionally.

“PM Modi is not only a leader, for me he is like a guardian. When we make a mistake, the Prime Minister scolds us. When we do a good deed, he mentions it. He does not mention it directly. But he mentions it and does it publicly. This increases your status. He always tries to get you on the right track and promotes you. There is no need for a leader to promote you. Most of the leaders do not promote you. But the Prime Minister promotes you. So, I feel that this is his quality. And a leader like me learns from him,” Fadnavis told Republic.

Fadnavis lauded Modi’s exceptional decision-making abilities and his capacity to maintain stability in any situation.

“His ability to take a decision, His ability to react to any situation, His ability to be stable in any situation. Whether it is a situation of happiness or sadness. He is able to stand with full capacity in every situation. There are many things in him that are extraordinary. You do not see this in ordinary people. He is an extraordinary leader. So, I feel that he tells us some things. And we learn from him,” Fadnavis said.

The Maharashtra CM also acknowledged the trust PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have placed in him. “A leader like Modi ji (PM Modi), with courage, made me sit on these positions. And I have always been aware of the fact that he (PM Modi) has placed faith in me. My party has placed faith in me. So, I have to fulfill it,” the Maharashtra CM added.

How PM Modi Convinced Fadnavis to Take Up Deputy CM Role

When asked about his initial reluctance to accept the Deputy CM role in 2022, Devendra Fadnavis said, “I would have taken up the role, as it was the party's decision, but perhaps not with my full heart.”

Speaking further, Fadnavis said, “A call from PM Modi changed my perception, and I realized that what he said was right. I decided to take on the role, and after assuming the position of Deputy CM, the praise and support I received from party workers and leaders made me believe that I wouldn’t have received this level of appreciation even if I had become the Chief Minister. The way it boosted my confidence reaffirmed that it was the right decision to take up the role.”



Also Read: 'Funding, Conspiracy & More': Fadnavis Promises Big Expose on Foreign Links During Elections | Republic World

How Fadnavis Convinced Eknath Shinde For Deputy CM's Role

Talking to Republic, Fadnavis said that he shared with Eknath Shinde his own experience of taking up the Deputy CM's role saying if a party leader is not in the government, he won't be able to run either the party or the government.