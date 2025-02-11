'Not Mismanagement, But Sheer Volume of Devotees': UP DGP On Traffic Movement Delays In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Police Chief Prashant Kumar has come out in defence of his force's handling of the Mahakumbh 2025, amid criticism over delays in traffic movement. Director General of Police (Uttar Pradesh) Kumar attributed the delays to the sheer number of devotees attending the event, stating that it was "not due to mismanagement, but due to the sheer volume of devotees".

As per information, over 40 crore pilgrims have already taken a holy dip at the Sangam in the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj and millions are arriving each day for the sacred dip at Triveni. Amidst packed roads and streets in Prayagraj, the UP DGP acknowledged that managing the unprecedented movement of people and vehicles was a challenge unlike any other. "Mahakumbh 2025 is witnessing the largest congregation of humanity in history... managing this ocean of humanity is a Herculean task," he said.

Despite the challenges, Prashant Kumar praised the continuous efforts of police personnel, who are working to ensure smooth traffic flow, assist pilgrims, and maintain law and order. "Every police officer on duty is displaying unmatched dedication to making Mahakumbh 2025 a safe and seamless experience," he said.