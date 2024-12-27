Search icon
Published 23:48 IST, December 27th 2024

Odisha Govt Forms Commission To Examine Existing Laws, Suggest Modifications

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi | Image: Facebook

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday constituted a law commission under the chairmanship of retired judge Justice Biswanath Rath.

The commission would examine existing laws and suggest ways to improve and modify them, official sources said.

“... The state government do hereby appoint Justice Biswanath Rath as the chairperson, Surya Prakash Mishra, senior advocate and Soura Chandra Mohapatra, senior advocate as members of the Odisha State Law Commission,” a notification issued by Law Department said.

Advocate General Pitambar Acharya and Law Department principal secretary Manas Ranjan Barik were appointed ex-officio members of the panel.

The commission would also identify old acts and rules that have become obsolete and suggest ways to bring reforms, the sources added. 

 

Updated 23:48 IST, December 27th 2024

