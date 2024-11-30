Search icon
  • Odisha Minister Accuses Mamata Banerjee Govt Of Playing Politics Over Potato Supply Crisis

Published 17:28 IST, November 30th 2024

Odisha Minister Accuses Mamata Banerjee Govt Of Playing Politics Over Potato Supply Crisis

Odisha Minister accused that the Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government of playing politics by restricting the supply of potatoes to Odisha.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Odisha minister accuses Mamata Banerjee govt of playing politics over potato supply crisis | Image: Unsplash

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Saturday accused that the Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government of playing politics by restricting the supply of potatoes to Odisha. He stated that Odisha will not request West Bengal to resume the supply of potatoes.

Potato-laden trucks have been unable to cross the Odisha-West Bengal border since Wednesday night due to restrictions imposed by the West Bengal government. Some trucks have returned to their starting points, officials said.

Speaking to media persons about the potato crisis, Patra said, "The West Bengal government is playing politics, for which, they restricted supply of potato to Odisha while sometimes they allow it. But, this time, we are not going to request them to supply potato to Odisha." However, if West Bengal sends potatoes on its own, Odisha will accept it, he said.

Patra further stated, "We are not going to have any talks with Mamata Banerjee government for potatoes. She has already stated in the media that her government will not send potatoes to Odisha so there is no point in talking to her." He criticised the restriction, saying, "It is not proper to restrict the supply of vegetables or goods to any state because all states are under one country and everyone should live together."

He also pointed out that West Bengal depends on other states for items like fish and warned that Odisha could similarly block goods at its borders, though it has no plans to do so.

To address the shortage, the Odisha government is sourcing potatoes from Uttar Pradesh and plans to bring in more from Punjab. However, Patra said consumers will face a slight price increase, with potatoes from Uttar Pradesh costing Rs 2 more per kilogram.

The state government is also working on a plan to make Odisha self-reliant in potato production within the next two years.

The restrictions have caused potato prices to rise in Odisha’s markets. Potatoes, which were priced at Rs 33-35 per kg three days ago, are now selling for Rs 45-50 per kg, traders reported.

 

Updated 17:28 IST, November 30th 2024

Odisha

