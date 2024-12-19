Odisha: Police Officer Assaulted While Conducting Raid to Seize Illegally Stored Sand in Kaptpada

Mayurbhanj: A police officer was allegedly assaulted and stones were pelted at his vehicle while he went to conduct a raid to seize illegally stored sand in Kaptpada, Odisha on Wednesday.

Prakash Rath, Inspector in charge, of Udala police station, Mayurbhanj said that a person had amassed 20 tractors of illegal sand at his registered flat.

Prakash Rath said, "With the help of Tehsildar, we had conducted raid, today also Tehsildar and I went to conduct a raid. We got information that one person namely Ghera has amassed 20 tractors of illegal sand at his registered flat. When I went to nab him, his wife and 5-6 women abused me and damaged my car. They pelted stones at me. Action will be taken against them."

He further said that the persons who were searching for RTI would be taken to task since they were the conspirators behind the action.